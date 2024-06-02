'Back 2 Business' Attracts 300 Participants

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) 'Back 2 Business' (B2B), the longstanding international business networking in Qatar, has attracted some 300 participants during this year's edition.

Organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, in co-operation with the German, US, French, and Spanish chambers, as well as the Qatar British Business Forum (QBBF), the event was held in the presence of Italian ambassador Paolo Toschi and Agrico chairman Nasser al-Khalaf.

“This is the strongest business networking in Qatar and we are ready to support Qatar in the next development phase as professionals from international business communities,” stated Palma Libotte, president of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, who noted that the event was sponsored by Snoonu.

Libotte added:“B2B is a platform that brings together decision-makers, CEOs, managers, and business owners to exchange market insights and valuable information that helps develop new leads for your business.

“The event is promoted by all business councils and international chambers through their networks. Each participant wears a coloured badge identifying his or her business sector to facilitate networking.”

