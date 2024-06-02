Shoes To Be Produced In Aghdam With Further Sale Abroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) BAFCO Invest LLC has completed the of a shoefactory in the Aghdam Industrial Park, where imported equipmentfrom Germany is installed, Azernews reports.

The company made products in a test mode. It is assumed that theproduction process will begin in the near future.

Aynura Hasanova, company's marketing & PR manager, said that thecompany, located on an area of 2.5 hectares in the AghdamIndustrial Park, specializes in the production of protective shoeswith an iron toe and sole, designed for use in shoemaking,construction and other industries for various purposes usingadvanced German technologies. 120 jobs will be created at theenterprise with investment value of more than 10 millionmanats.

The products offered by BAFCO Invest are the ideal choice toensure maximum safety and comfort for employees in variousindustries.

The shoes produced under the name "Made in Azerbaijan" will besold both on the domestic market and abroad.