Jude Bellingham's dream move to now has a perfect start as the British midfield sensation has won the La and in his first season with the club.

Bellingham had a debut season with the Los Blancos and is expected to boss the midfield for years to come. In 42 games played in all competitions this season, the former Dortmund man has 23 goals and 11 assists to his name.

"I've always dreamed of playing in these games,When it gets hard at times you start to wonder if it's all worth it but nights like tonight make it all worth it. It's got to be up there in terms of the perfect season. I can't put it into words, it's the best night of my life," said Bellingham to TNT Sports.

Real Madrid's journey to their 15th European accolade was as dramatic as it could be. Madrid faced a tough path to the final having had to defeat RB Leipzig, defending champions Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich on their way to glory.

The 20-year old Bellingham was visibly emotional and could be seen tearing up when the final whistle blew. Jude won his first ever UCL title but the experience of Real Madrid has him in a dressing room with Toni Kroos, Nacho, Modric and Carvajal all of whom have now won the coveted trophy six times.