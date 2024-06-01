Imperious Pant Leads India To Warm-Up Win Over Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rishabh Pant was in sensational form in India's ICC T20- warm-up match against Bangladesh, helping them to a comprehensive 60-run win in New York.

He retired out on 53 from 32 deliveries, which included a quartet of maximums, having set his side well en route to victory as they ended their innings on 182/5.

It marks his return to the top of international following the injuries he incurred in a horrific car crash in December 2022.

Bangladesh could muster little in response, falling very short with only 122/9 on the board, with a flurry of early wickets falling to Arshdeep Singh - Soumya Sarkar going for a duck on the fourth ball, and Litton Das following for just six in the first ball of the third over.

The wickets tumbled in the last over too, with Shivam Dube taking two in two balls to remove Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali.

Bangladesh, off the back of their 2-1 series defeat to the USA, had some positive signs - including some fine fielding, notably Mahmudullah's wonderful catch on the boundary, with deft footwork and well-timed handling to remove Dube for 14. But they will have some concerns after seeing Shoriful Islam going off in some pain one ball from the end of the innings having put his left hand behind Hardik Pandya's shot. India were without Virat Kohli, who joined up with the squad late after his IPL exploits and was given a rest.

And captain Rohit Sharma hinted that his starting line-up against Ireland on Wednesday is not yet confirmed, saying in the post-match ceremony:“We have got 15 good players here. We have to see what the conditions are and then see what combination is best for us.”

All in all, it was a fine limited-capacity test event for the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium ahead of the beginning of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Brief Scores

India 182 for 5 (Pant 53, Hardik 40*, Suryakumar 31) beat Bangladesh 122 for 9 (Mahmudullah 40, Arshdeep 2-12, Dube 2-13) by 60 (icc-cricket)

MENAFN01062024000067011011ID1108284939