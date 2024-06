Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In South Mumbai High-Rise Several Feared Stranded On Upper Floors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the wee hours of the night, a fire broke out in a high-rise tower in the Byculla area of south Mumbai, leaving several individuals stranded reported that as per preliminary information, the blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W) around 11:42 pm.“There is no report of any injury so far but several people are feared stranded. However their exact number is not yet known,” the official added official emphasized that although the fire is contained within the 10th-floor apartment, smoke has permeated throughout the entire floor, leaving some individuals stranded on higher levels of the building to the emergency, eight fire trucks along with other necessary vehicles from the fire brigade are present on-site. Rescue operations are actively underway to assist those trapped Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Service, the power division of BEST, and the local ward staff of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, have rapidly mobilized to the scene cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Furthers details are awaited.(With inputs from PTI)



