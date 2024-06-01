Invaders Shell Outskirts Of Sloviansk Three Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have fired three times at the outskirts of Sloviansk, Donetsk region. No casualties have been reported.
Vadym Liakh, the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"It's another restless weekend in Sloviansk. At about 15:00, there were three attacks on the outskirts of the city. They hit an industrial zone of the Mashmet neighborhood," Liakh said. Read also:
Fortunately, no one was injured, he stressed.
As reported, explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi. Civilians were not injured, according to preliminary information.
Photo: Liakh, Facebook
