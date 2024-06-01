Turkmenistan Initiates Preparation Of 2025 State Budget

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decreeordering the of Finance and of the country toprepare the state budget for 2025, Azernews reports.

According to the official source, the document recommendsorganizing work on the preparation of drafts of the State Budget ofTurkmenistan for 2025, the main directions of the socio-economicdevelopment of Turkmenistan, and the Program ofTurkmenistan and submitting them to the Cabinet of Ministers byNovember 1, 2024.

At the same time, the document prescribes that by June 5, 2024,calculation forms and methodological guidelines for the preparationof the above-mentioned projects should be sent to ministries,sectoral departments, municipalities of the region, and the citiesof Ashgabat and Arkadag. It is also required to create a workinggroup of specialists and organize its effective work for thepreparation of the above-mentioned projects.

The key objectives for the coming year are: maintainingmacroeconomic stability; further dynamic development of economicsectors; investing the bulk of investments in radical modernizationof production; creating a favorable business environment; andimproving the standard of living of the population.

Meanwhile, the execution of the revenue part of the state budgetof Turkmenistan for the whole of last year amounted to 109.4percent, and the expenditure part amounted to 99.8 percent.

The nation is actively implementing measures to attract foreigninvestments, with a specific focus on diversifying the economy andimproving the overall business climate.