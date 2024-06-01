Tragic Boat Sinking In Afghanistan's Kunar River Claims 20 Lives

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Twenty people have died after a boat sank in the Kunar River in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. According to a media report, the Minister of Information of Nangarhar Province stated that the incident occurred this morning in the Momandri area. The boat was crossing to the other side of the river when it sank.
The deceased include children and women. Residents have managed to rescue five people alive from the river. So far, officials have recovered five bodies, and the search for the remaining victims is ongoing.
This tragedy follows another recent disaster in Afghanistan. Last month, heavy rains in the northern regions caused devastating floods, resulting in 66 deaths. The floods also caused significant agricultural damage and destroyed over 1,500 homes.
