Person Dies In Plane Engine At Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

A person died after ending up in a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Dutch airline KLM said on Wednesday.
Dutch media had reported on the incident earlier on Wednesday, while the Dutch military police, Marechausse, said in a tweet it was running an investigation.
The investigation has not yet identified who the person was, a Marechausse spokesperson told Reuters.
The spokesperson added that it was too early to say whether this was an "incident", or a form of suicide. He added that all passengers and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane.
KLM, which is part of France-KLM, also said in a statement it was investigating the event.
