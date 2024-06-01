Person Dies In Plane Engine At Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:05 PM

A person died after ending up in a running aircraft engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, Dutch airline KLM said on Wednesday.

Dutch had reported on the incident earlier on Wednesday, while the Dutch military police, Marechausse, said in a tweet it was running an investigation.

The investigation has not yet identified who the person was, a Marechausse spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson added that it was too early to say whether this was an "incident", or a form of suicide. He added that all and crew, who will be important witnesses to the investigation, had safely left the plane.

KLM, which is part of France-KLM, also said in a statement it was investigating the event.

