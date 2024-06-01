Study: High Pollen Concentrations Increase Blood Pressure

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A high concentration of pollen can increase blood pressure in allergy sufferers, according to a Swiss study. The effect is much more pronounced in women and people who are overweight.

This content was published on June 1, 2024 - 13:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

Researchers at the Swiss Tropical and Public Institute (Swiss TPH) were able to demonstrate for the first time that pollen has an effect on cardiovascular disease. The study, published on Friday in the journal Environmental Health, involved 400 participants in the Basel region in 2021 and 2022.

“Pollen allergy is a growing public health problem,” the researchers declared. The pollen season is likely to become longer and more intense as a result of climate change. It is estimated that around 20% of adults globally are allergic to pollen.

+ Intense pollen year leads to severe stress for allergy sufferers

Their study found that during periods with very high pollen concentrations, systolic and diastolic blood pressure increased on average by 2.0 mmHg and 1.5 mmHg respectively, compared to no-pollen days. Blood pressure effects were already evident at small pollen concentrations and continuously increased with increasing pollen in the air. The effect was markedly stronger for women and people with a high body-mass index.

+ New technology brings relief to people with pollen allergies

According to the specialists, these results are important for public health. Pollen allergies and hypertension are two of the most common chronic diseases in Europe,” they write.

It is therefore important that the health effects of allergenic trees are taken into account to a greater extent in future, for example in urban planning. Urban trees are important for providing shade, particularly in view of climate change, but there are alternatives to highly allergenic birch trees, the researchers write.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More New asylum regulations come into effect in Switzerland

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 Several asylum-related changes come into effect in Switzerland on June 1 aimed at improving the employment and housing situations of refugees.

Read more: New asylum regulations come into effect in Switzerland More Swiss unions call for CHF5,000 monthly salary for qualified apprentices

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 All workers who have completed an apprenticeship should earn at least CHF5,000 per month, the Swiss Trade Union Federation said on Friday.

Read more: Swiss unions call for CHF5,000 monthly salary for qualified apprentices More Flooding risks in parts of Switzerland and Germany after heavy rains

This content was published on Jun 1, 2024 There is a significant risk of flooding on the River Rhine from Lake Constance to Basel and on the Thur River in canton Thurgau in eastern Switzerland.

Read more: Flooding risks in parts of Switzerland and Germany after heavy rains More Geneva Motor Show to end after 100 years

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Though a large audience attended the 2024 edition, next year's show is in question, due to poor signals from the market.

Read more: Geneva Motor Show to end after 100 years More Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events

This content was published on May 31, 2024 In the context of events including the European Football Championships and the summer Olympics, border security will be increased.

Read more: Switzerland to intensify border checks during sporting events More Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Credit Suisse AG was formally integrated into UBS AG on Friday, with the former being subsequently deleted from Canton Zurich's commercial register.

Read more: Integration of Credit Suisse into UBS now complete More Pharma firm Takeda to cut up to 120 Swiss jobs

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Up to 10% of employees at its Opfikon location will be let go as part of an efficiency programme, the company announced.

Read more: Pharma firm Takeda to cut up to 120 Swiss jobs More No relief from bloated Swiss drug prices

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Medication prices have risen again in the past year, but experts expect that countermeasures will be taken.

Read more: No relief from bloated Swiss drug prices More China's participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt

This content was published on May 31, 2024 A lack of participation by China would be seen as a setback for the conference planned to take place in June.

Read more: China's participation in Ukraine peace summit in doubt More Swiss cities vie to host next Eurovision

This content was published on May 31, 2024 The list of cities in the running as well as the requirements they need to meet have not been disclosed. A decision is to be made by the end of August.

Read more: Swiss cities vie to host next Eurovision

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .