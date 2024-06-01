Nia Calls ‘Harness’ Stunt Scenes The ‘Best Part’ As She Enjoys ‘Pushing Her Limit’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Nia Sharma has pushed the envelope for her role as a witch in 'Suhagan Chudail', calling the "harness stunt scenes" the "best part".

"Playing the chudail role allows me to push myself in really exciting ways," Nia said.

“One of the best parts is getting to do all the harness stunt scenes. You'll see me sitting up in trees, flying through the air, and even attacking my - all while suspended on the harness equipment," she said.

Initially, the actress was a bit nervous about the physicality required for the complex harness stunts.

"But now I absolutely love it! Getting to step out of my comfort zone and do things I've never done before is what really fuels my passion as an actress,” she shared.

Nia added:“It was definitely an interesting journey learning and shooting all those ambitious stunts and VFX scenes. But the hard work paid off because viewers are appreciating the 'Suhagan Chudail' character and the supernatural thrills of the show.”

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.