One Killed, 2 Injured In Israeli Attacks S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed on Saturday a Lebanese man and two others in separate on southern Lebanon. Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli tank fired a shell directly towards the southern Lebanese town of Kfarkela. Meanwhile, an Israeli armed drone targeted a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuring two people. Since October 7, Southern Lebanon, particularly the regions close to the borders, has turned into an arena for tit-for-tat hostilities involving Lebanese resistance groups and Israeli forces. (end) ayb

