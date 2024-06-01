Phoenician Sea Wall... Lebanon's Ancient Protection Against Storms, Invaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Clovis Choueifaty
BEIRUT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The ancient Phoenician sea wall in Batroun, northern Lebanon, is a natural structure composed of petrified sand dunes. It was reinforced gradually by the Phoenicians with rocks since the first century BC.
The Phoenicians used the wall as protection against sea storms and invaders, while during Roman times it again functioned as a quarry.
The wall is 225-meters long and one to 1.5 meters thick. Parts of it have crumbled, but what remains still stands as a bulwark against the sea for the residents of the ancient city; itself a charming destination for a leisurely stroll through the labyrinthian residential alleys. (end) cbc
