Youth Stabbed In Srinagar's Karan Nagar, Hospitalized

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon at Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO that a youth was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Karan Nagar, Srinagar, leaving him critically injured.ADVERTISEMENT
He added that an 18-year-old person identified as Ahsan Zargar (18), son of Hilal Ahmad Zargar of Zampa Kadal, Chattabal was shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.
Moreover, an official from SMHS confirmed that the person has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment in the operation theatre (OT), while his condition was said to be critical.
Moreover, police have taken up the investigation.
