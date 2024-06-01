Abu Dhabi Airport Announces Reduced Parking Fees For Summer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flying out of Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha or summer holidays? Those leaving their cars at the fully covered parking area of Zayed International Airport (AUH) for a few days can get discounted rates, it was announced on Saturday.
The reduced rates are as follows:
2-3 days: Dh225 4-7days: Dh325 8-14 days: Dh400
This parking area at Terminal A is just two minutes away from departures. Slots should be pre-booked online, the airport said.
