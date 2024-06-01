               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Abu Dhabi Airport Announces Reduced Parking Fees For Summer


6/1/2024 4:55:59 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Flying out of Abu Dhabi for Eid Al Adha or summer holidays? Those leaving their cars at the fully covered parking area of Zayed International Airport (AUH) for a few days can get discounted rates, it was announced on Saturday.

The reduced rates are as follows:


  • 2-3 days: Dh225
  • 4-7days: Dh325
  • 8-14 days: Dh400

This parking area at Terminal A is just two minutes away from departures. Slots should be pre-booked online, the airport said.

ALSO READ:


  • UAE flights: Abu Dhabi Airports serves 6.9 million passengers in 3 months
  • Abu Dhabi flights: New check-in service opens for passengers
  • Dh59 flight ticket: Abu Dhabi airport gets a new name, airlines launch special offers
  • UAE-UK Flights: British Airways resumes Abu Dhabi-London flight after 4-year hiatus

MENAFN01062024000049011007ID1108283628


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search