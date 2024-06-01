Enjoy Exquisite Mango Flavours At Dhaka Regency

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces an exclusive event "Meet the Mangoons" taking place from June 1, 2024.

The mango fest is taking place at all the hotel's outlets-Grandiose Restaurant, Bubble Flavour, Grill on the Skyline and Comfee Lounge-inviting all mango lovers to indulge in a vibrant celebration of the king of fruits.

At the fest, guests can enjoy an exquisite buffet dinner at BDT 4999. Buy One Get One free offer is available for selected cardholders as well as the hotel's loyalty customers and fan club members.

The dinner features mouth-watering assortment of mango-infused creations meticulously prepared by Dhaka Regency's experienced culinary team.

Of the popular mango dishes, there is Mango Sticky Rice. The traditional Thai favourite with a contemporary twist is prepared by blend of sweet, juicy mangoes and perfectly cooked sticky rice, drizzled with coconut sauce.

Also, further highlights of this limited-time menu comprise Mango Cheesecake, Mango Panna Cotta, Mango Mousse, Mango Smoothie, Red Velvet Mango cake and many more.