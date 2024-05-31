420 With CNW - Reports Indicate DEA Didn't Support Marijuana Reclassification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a secluded section of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters known as the 12th-floor“bubble,” director Anne Milgram

called a special“marijuana meeting” in March

2024 where she made an unusual request: no one was allowed to take notes. During the meeting, she informed her top deputies that the Biden administration was about to

reschedule cannabis as a less-harmful substance , a significant move toward legalization that the agency has historically opposed.

Moreover, Milgram disclosed that this reclassification would be handled by the U. S. Department of Justice, not the DEA, and the final decision would be...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN