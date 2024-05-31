420 With CNW - Reports Indicate DEA Didn't Support Marijuana Reclassification

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a secluded section of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) headquarters known as the 12th-floor“bubble,” director Anne Milgram
called a special“marijuana meeting” in March
2024 where she made an unusual request: no one was allowed to take notes. During the meeting, she informed her top deputies that the Biden administration was about to
reschedule cannabis as a less-harmful substance , a significant move toward federal legalization that the agency has historically opposed.
Moreover, Milgram disclosed that this reclassification would be handled by the U. S. Department of Justice, not the DEA, and the final decision would be...
