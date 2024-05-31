Amalfi Jets Unveils The Newest Iteration Of Its Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amalfi's New Homepage

This marks a significant milestone for the private jet charter provider.

- Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon its tech-focused momentum from the beginning of the year, Amalfi Jets is now launching the latest iteration of its website. This update is aimed at elevating user experience and enhancing the brand's appearance as it continues to expand.

Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter company based in Agoura Hills, California, has continued to embrace a new technology-driven initiative within its core business model. Following the successful debut of its inaugural iOS & Android app in March of this year, the company has further enhanced its user experience by unveiling its latest website.

“At Amalfi, innovation is what drives us forward,” said Kolin Jones , Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.“Recognizing the importance of technology integration for future growth, our new website and accompanying app strategically position us for scalable, long-term success.”

Amalfi's website is a collaboration with a local development company, integrating key features and functionalities from its previous iterations. Users can directly book flights, modify trip requests, access program details, explore various aircraft types, discover ancillary services, and stay up to date with company announcements.

“We wanted to retain the heart of our previous site whilst also incorporating new advanced features to streamline the client journey and booking process,” said Jones.“We ensure that all the relevant information is easily accessible to all visitors, whether they are looking to book a last-minute flight, learn more about our programs, or find out more information about our company.”

With competition strife within the industry, Amalfi has recognized the need to innovate to continue to capture its share of the market and grow its client base.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

Download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS:

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play:

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.

Kolin Jones

Amalfi Jets

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok