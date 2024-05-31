Samsung Unveils The Future Of Virtual Content Creation In Southeast Asia And Oceania With 'The Wall For Virtual Production' Showcase In Singapore

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - Singapore demonstrated its ongoing commitment to the future of virtual production in Southeast Asia and Oceania with a showcase of The Wall for Virtual Production (IVC series) in Singapore.Developed in collaboration with Aux Media, Aputure, BytePlus, Pixotope, and RED, the showcase at Infinite Studios Singapore featured real-time virtual production capabilities powered by Samsung's leading visual display technology, impressing invited guests with its unprecedented level of quality."Samsung is delighted to work with leading virtual production partners, Aux Media, Aputure, BytePlus, Pixotope, RED, to showcase The Wall for Virtual Production (IVC series) for the first time in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region. Delivering the ultimate picture quality with lifelike levels of detail and a wide range of shades for virtual content creation, the IVC serieswill unlock unlimited possibilities for filmmakers, production houses and content creators while making the content creation process easier, faster and more cost-effective. As technology advancements continue to spur the growth of virtual production in the region, we believe that the IVC series will empower the media industry to produce even more creative, immersive and high-quality content to delight consumers," said Jacus Long, Head of Display Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore.Samsung's leading visual display technology delivers powerful production capabilities that extend reality. Production houses can use ultra-large LED walls to create virtual content, and integrate them with real-time visual effects technology to reduce the time and cost of content production.The IVC series can amplify production quality by adding lifelike levels of texture, volume, and shades to virtual content creation environments via its ultra-low reflection LED surface. The new IVC model options - IV016C and IV021C – come with a pixel pitch of P1.68 and P2.1 respectively, a refresh rate of up to 12,288Hz as well as 1,500nits max brightness to enable high picture quality for virtual content creation. An improved cabinet structure in a 4:9 ratio allows for a curvature range that can stretch up to 5,800R, creating a more realistic field of view.The IVC series also sports an updated genlock feature that keeps the display in line with the system's signals, to prevent dropped or doubled frames. This capability, along with the enhanced phase offset feature that adjusts the time delay between camera and screen, helps to ensure picture perfect images.To display colour as accurately and consistently as possible, the IVC series features 3D lookup tables (LUTs) for colour correction, wide-gamut HDR colour processing and colour adjustment between individual cabinets or modules. Furthermore, the integrated Virtual Production Management (VPM) software makes it easy for teams to manage the screen and ensure high-quality pictures in a virtual production environment, while detecting and resolving any potential LED-related issues.Built with sustainability in mind, the IVC series has 1.5 times longer[1] LED lifetime at 150,000hr, amplifying efficiency and performance for virtual production. Designed for any studio environment, it can be hung or stacked with other screens and is protected against dust and particles, making the production of immersive content possible in a variety of different settings.With its incredible picture quality enabling new ways to create reality, leading production studios and education institutions in Asia have chosen to use The Wall for Virtual Production for their virtual production set-ups.These include leading Korean entertainment company, CJ ENM , which partnered Samsung to deck out their virtual production stage with The Wall for Virtual Production, used on the set of Queen of Tears ; as well as the Hong Kong Design Institute , which chose The Wall for Virtual Production for their largest virtual production venue in Hong Kong, located at Shaw Studios.For more information on The Wall for Virtual Production, and Samsung's display signage series, visit .[1]The Wall for Virtual Production (IVC Series) has 1.5 times longer LED lifetime at 150,000hr, as compared to 100,000hr for IEA Series LED signages.