The Undercovers Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers And Dolly Parton With Debut Single“Islands In The Stream

- Luke McMasterNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian vocal group The Undercovers is paying tribute to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton with their debut single, "Islands In The Stream” (Green Hill). The stunning new version of the beloved crossover hit, featuring Selena Evangeline, is available now: .The Undercovers is a musical supergroup consisting of three of Canada's most respected vocalists. The trio has united to reimagine timeless songs by some of the most iconic artist of all time, but their own career credits are equally impressive. Luke McMaster's writing credits have sold millions of copies for superstars like Rihanna, and he has collaborated with legends like Smokey Robinson, Lamont Dozier, Felix Cavaliere and Jim Brickman, who he teamed up with for their hit single,“Good Morning, Beautiful.” Joel Parisien is best known as the front man for Newworldson, earning four Juno Award nominations, penning three Top 5 Billboard singles, and headlining festivals around the world. And Kevin Pauls is a Gospel and CCM icon, often sharing the stage with many of his musical heroes such as Gaither Vocal Band, Michael English, Russ Taff, Steve Archer, Steven Curtis Chapman and more.“We took the beloved Kenny Rogers classic and infused it with a contemporary acoustic vibe,” says McMaster of the new single. "This fresh rendition comes at a perfect time, as the song experienced a resurgence in popularity after its heartwarming appearance in the 2023 Beckham documentary."The group is currently touring North America with their incredible live concert event, ROGERS RICHIE & ROBINSON - the songs of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie & Smokey Robinson. Abandoning costumes and wigs, the group focuses on the brilliance of iconic songs, reimagined in a signature stripped down acoustic style as they reimagine timeless songs that have become the soundtrack of our lives. Hear classics like Smokey's "Cruising", Kenny's“The Gambler” or Lionel's "Endless Love" like you've never heard them before. Smokey Robinson himself has said that the trio's version of“Ooh Baby Baby” is the best cover of his cherished song that he's ever heard.For more information and a complete list of tour dates, visit TheUndercoversLive .

