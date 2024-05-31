Equator Launches A Compact 4-Burner Electric Cooking Range And Convection Oven

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the ECR 204 20” freestanding, compact electric cooking range and convection oven for small space meal prep.

Designed for smaller kitchens, this freestanding compact electric cooking range and convection oven can be placed anywhere. The unit allows for big meal plans in tiny homes, vacation homes or any residence with reduced kitchen space. The 4-burner ceramic cooktop provides varied cooking temperatures for up to four different dishes at the same time. The built-in splash back keeps messes contained and makes cleanup easy. A hot surface indicator light prevents accidental burns so consumers can cook with peace of mind.

When it's time to bake, the two-wire rack convection oven for small spaces gives consumers the versatility to prepare brownies, pizzas, and other baked dishes in a smaller-than-average kitchen. Heating elements at both the top and bottom of the oven ensure even cooking and temperature distribution to maintain consistent baking results. For a change in the menu, the oven grill feature adds outdoor cooking flair to meats and vegetables.

The convenient and bright oven light lets home chefs check in on dishes without opening the oven door. After cooking, the handy storage drawer allows stowaway ease of pots and pans under the oven until needed for the next mealtime.

Space is not a limitation to home-cooked meals with this compact, freestanding range and oven. The ECR 204 20” unit is available in a silver finish. Purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit .

