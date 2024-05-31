Private Label Announces Launch Of New Raw Indian Hair Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This new option is for a woman looking to change her hairstyle with natural hair extensions quickly.

- Mikey MoranATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New hair, new you! Private Label, a leading name in the hair extension industry, has confirmed the launch of its all-new Raw Indian Hair collection , with endless styles, lengths, and shades to choose from. High-quality yet affordable, the new season collection features a diverse array of hair extension types, making it quick, easy, and fun to switch up summer styles and debut fuller, longer looks whatever the occasion.As the demand for high-quality hair extensions continues to grow, Private Label is at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction. The Raw Indian Hair collection is made from 100% human hair ethically sourced from the temples of Southeast India, ensuring not only premium quality, but also a strict adherence to the highest ethical standards. The collection includes a wide variety of products including hair bundles, closures, frontals, bulk human hair for braiding, clip-in extensions, and more.Mikey Moran, CEO of Private Label, says,“We are incredibly proud to introduce our Raw Indian Hair collection. Our mission has always been to provide high-quality hair extensions at prices that everyone can afford. With this collection, we are not only delivering the best in quality but also ensuring that our products remain accessible to all. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to look and feel their best, and our new Raw Indian Hair collection makes that possible."The new collection is designed to meet the diverse needs of women looking for versatile and easy-to-use hair extensions. Whether it's for a special occasion or a daily enhancement, the Raw Indian Hair collection offers something for everyone."Renowned for its natural texture, durability, and versatility, Raw Indian hair has maintained its status as the most sought-after type of hair extension for the past few decades. Private Label's new collection aims to make these premium hair extensions accessible to a broader audience by leveraging strong manufacturing partnerships. The extensions can be styled and treated just like natural hair, giving users the freedom to experiment with different looks whenever they wish.For more information, please visit .AboutSince 2014, Private Label has served over 100,000 customers with top-quality hair extensions and wig products. Focusing on great customer service and quality hair products, Private Label continues to be a leader in the hair industry.Private Label's commitment to quality shines through every aspect of the Raw Indian Hair collection. The hair is meticulously sourced and carefully processed to preserve its natural integrity, ensuring that each extension blends seamlessly with the wearer's own hair. This dedication to excellence ensures that customers receive a product that not only meets but exceeds their expectations.

