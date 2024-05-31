Nextgenid Joins Elite V3 Certified Companies, Promoting Veteran Employment In Virginia!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Bob Ashley

Virginia Values Vetrans

NextgenID adopting nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly skilled and dependable Veterans.

- Lieutenant General (Ret.) Bob AshleyFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextgenID, a leader in identity management solutions, proudly announces its Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program certification. This initiative, driven by the Commonwealth of Virginia, is designed to help employers understand, design, and implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly skilled and dependable Veterans.Chief Executive Mohab Murrar expressed his enthusiasm about the certification, stating, "At NextgenID, we recognize the invaluable skills and profound dedication veterans bring to the workforce. Joining the V3 Program aligns with our core values and strengthens our commitment to supporting those who have served our nation. Our veterans, who are proudly employed at NextgenID, are enthusiastic about this certification as it enhances our efforts to invite more veterans to join our growing team. We are dedicated to integrating these leads into our team, where their skills can pave the way to significant advancements in identity management solutions."The V3 program provides strategic benefits to participating companies by enhancing their workforce with veteran talent known for exceptional leadership, ethics, and dedication. NextgenID's certification highlights its commitment to veteran employment and professional development within the tech industry.Lieutenant General (Ret.) Bob Ashley, who served as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2020 and a member of the NextgenID Board of Directors, commented on NextgenID's certification, "NextgenID's commitment to the V3's program is a commendable step towards acknowledging the potential of our veterans. This certification helps veterans transition to civilian careers and empowers companies like NextgenID with the leadership and technical skills veterans are known for."NextgenID plans to leverage this partnership by launching specialized recruitment drives for veterans, ensuring they thrive in a supportive and dynamic environment.For more information about NextgenID and its involvement in the V3 Program, please visitAbout NextgenIDNextgenID, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, specializes in advanced identity management technologies and solutions. With a focus on security and innovation, NextgenID is dedicated to transforming how identities are authenticated and managed across various sectors.About Virginia Values Veterans (V3)The Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program is an official Commonwealth of Virginia initiative designed to help employers implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly skilled and dependable veterans.



