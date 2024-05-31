EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Hosts Second Radionuclide Theranostics Forum in Boston, MA

BOSTON, Mass., May 31, 2024 – Eckert & Ziegler reports about the successful completion of the 2nd annual Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum, reaffirming its pivotal role in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. Building on the momentum of last year's inaugural event, the Forum once again brought together leading experts, potential and existing partners, and key industry players to delve into the pressing topics and innovations driving the rapidly evolving radiotheranostics market.



The Forum, held on May 30, 2024, explored solutions to challenges in healthcare system readiness, isotope production as well as development of radiopharmaceuticals and successful deals in the radiotherapeutic space. This year's event saw an even larger turnout, reflecting the growing interest and importance of this annual gathering.



“Numerous announcements prove that the radiopharmaceutical market is more dynamic and vibrant than ever before. We were honored to host the second Radionuclide Theranostics Forum in Boston in such exciting times,” said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE.“This year's discussions focused on these new developments, while building on the foundations of 2023. Always having in mind future market challenges, the ideas, and partnerships that emerged here will advance precision oncology worldwide in the long term.”



Initiated and sponsored by Eckert & Ziegler, the Boston Radionuclide Theranostics Forum has quickly become a fixture in the nuclear medicine calendar. The half-day event featured talks by over a dozen international experts and executives from clinical, industry, and research backgrounds. Attendees engaged in dynamic panel discussions, further solidifying the Forum's reputation as a critical platform for knowledge exchange and innovation in radiotheranostics.



Attendance was by invitation only, and the event once again reached full capacity. The 3rd edition of the Forum will be held on May 29, 2025. As it continues to grow and evolve, Eckert & Ziegler is committed to fostering a collaborative environment that advances the science and application of radiotheranostics, ultimately improving patient outcomes worldwide.



About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1,000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations / Jan Schöpflin, Marketing

... / ...

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138;





