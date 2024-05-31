HILL FARRER PARTNER NAMED WOMAN OF INFLUENCE IN LOS ANGELES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP Partner Stacey Sullivan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized Partner Stacey Sullivan in its“Women of Influence: Attorneys” special edition.“The women covered in these pages have been recognized for exceptional skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large,” states the publication.“We are incredibly proud of Stacey's achievement,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis .“It highlights her dedication, hard work, and her positive influence within the firm and throughout the legal community.”“Sullivan practices as a partner in the areas of real estate law, general business and corporate law, taxation and estate planning,” highlights the publication.“She provides clients with comprehensive legal advice as they negotiate and execute business and real estate transactions. Sullivan's practice involves the representation of property owners, borrowers, lenders and tenants in a variety of commercial real estate transactions, including real estate acquisitions, dispositions, finance, leasing, land use, construction and development. Her real estate practice involves advising in tax-deferred exchanges of real property, under Internal Revenue Code Sections 1031 and 1033. She has significant experience in advising her clients concerning issues involving property contaminated by hazardous materials.”Prior to practicing law, Sullivan was a Certified Public Accountant with Ernst & Young. Her professional affiliations include the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Association of Attorney Certified Public Accountants, the State Bar of California, the Los Angeles County Bar Association and Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles.# # #Hill, Farrer & Burill LLP is a California based law firm that commits to professional excellence, quality of service and client loyalty. A 100-year history of success finds its roots in a few enduring values - stability, integrity and exceptional attorneys.

