Keldamuzik To Host Family Fun Day At Astro Park On June 8, Presented By Man-2-Man Organization

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Oakland, CA, May 31, 2024: Renowned entertainment icon Keldamuzik is thrilled to host the upcoming Family Fun Day, set to take place at Astro Park, Oakland, on June 8, 2024. This event, proudly presented by Man-2- Man Organization, promises a day full of excitement and memorable experiences for families.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Astro Park, 550 El Embarcadero, Oakland, CA



Family Fun Day is designed to offer various activities that cater to all ages, featuring lively entertainment, interactive games, bounce houses, and a variety of local food vendors. Attendees can look forward to special performances and engaging in community-building activities.



Keldamuzik, affectionately known as "Diva," is excited to interact with families and share the joyous atmosphere. Her involvement highlights her commitment to giving back to the community and promoting family-oriented events.



Men to Men Organization, which focuses on enriching community ties through meaningful events, is excited to collaborate with Keldamuzik for this special occasion. They aim to create a nurturing environment that celebrates family, community, and fun.



"We are delighted to host Family Fun Day with Keldamuzik," stated Stewart Perrilliat, Director of Man-2-Man Organization. "Her charismatic presence and dedication to community service make this event a must-attend for families looking to enjoy a day full of fun and engagement."



This event is open to the public and free of charge, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the day's festivities. For more information, please visit



About Keldamuzik

Keldamuzik, also known as "Diva," is a celebrated artist and community advocate known for her dynamic presence in the entertainment industry and her dedication to philanthropic efforts. Visit -



About Man-2-Man Organization



Man 2 Man Organization is a community-focused nonprofit dedicated to creating and supporting events that strengthen family and community bonds. Their initiatives are designed to promote health, happiness, and unity within the community.



Contact:

Name: Stewart Perrilliat, Event Coordinator

Email: ...

