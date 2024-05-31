Protesters Surround Minister's Vehicle Near SLPP Office

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) surrounded Prasanna Ranatunga's vehicle near the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) office and demanded to speak to him.

A small group of protesters gathered outside the SLPP office in Battaramulla while the Minister was inside.

The Minister then came out in his vehicle and spoke to the and criticized the protesters.

The protesters surrounded the Minister's vehicle and demanded to speak to him.

However, the vehicle kept moving and the protesters began to bang on the vehicle glas.

The Minister's vehicle then sped away while the attempted to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)