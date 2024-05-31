SLPP Shoots Down Proposal To Postpone Elections

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which commands a majority in Parliament, has opposed a proposal to postpone the Presidential and Parliament elections.

SLPP National Organiser and MP Namal Rajapaksa said that postponing is not healthy for any democracy.

“Postponing elections is not healthy for any democracy. Extending the terms of the President and Parliament undermines the fundamental principles of a society. Stability should come through the will of the people, not by delaying their voice,” he said on X.

The United National Party (UNP) has proposed postponing the Presidential and Parliament elections to keep President Ranil Wickremesinghe in power.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara said that the economy needs to be rebuilt and the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must be fulfilled.

He said that in order to do that Wickremesinghe must remain in office for another 2 years.

As a result, the UNP has proposed holding a referendum if required to extend term of the President and Parliament for two more years.

Bandara said that if the country goes bankrupt again then Sri Lanka will go back to the situation it faced in 2022.

UNP leader, President Ranil Wickremesinghe confirmed recently that the Presidential elections will be held this year. (Colombo Gazette)