Aviation Leaders Assemble In Dubai For IATA's 80Th AGM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 30 May 2024 (Dubai)

-- The International Air Association (IATA) announced that the leaders of the global airline are gathering in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 80th

IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (June 2-4 2024).

The event is being held in the UAE for the first time and hosted by Emirates Airline. Over 1,500 participants are expected to be in attendance, including industry leaders, officials and media.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, of for the United Arab Emirates is expected to welcome delegates to Dubai with an opening keynote speech to the AGM.

“Dubai's world-leading connectivity places it at the crossroads of the planet. And it will soon be the center of the airline industry's leadership as it hosts the 80th

IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

“We look forward to hosting our industry colleagues in Dubai, Emirates' home and hub. This is a city that has forged its place in global aviation and prospered, thanks to its visionary leaders and progressive policies that recognize air transport's role as a key economic enabler. In line with this, last year aviation contributed 27% to Dubai's GDP and supported $37 billion in gross value added.

There are always exciting new developments in Dubai, and I hope visiting delegates will get to a chance to experience this buzzing city and the UAE's renowned hospitality for themselves,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

World Air Transport Summit

The World Air Transport Summit (WATS) immediately follows the AGM for a comprehensive

program

addressing the critical issues facing aviation.

“The commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will top the agenda of the 80th

IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit. We will explore solutions to accelerate progress, particularly with the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and the potential for carbon removals. We'll also take stock of our progress on safety, financial sustainability, and other key industry topics. It's important that we put these challenges on the table so that all stakeholders, including governments, have a clear understanding of what airlines need to connect people and economies safely, efficiently, and ever more sustainably,” said Walsh.

The popular CEO Insights Panel moderated by CNN's Richard Quest will feature:

·





Vanessa Hudson, Group CEO and Managing Director, Qantas

·





Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline

·





Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines

·





Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic Airways.

Key topics to be addressed in the WATS include:



A 'Big Picture' view of challenges facing the airline industry with changing energy markets, an increasingly complex global geopolitical situation, and shifting supply chains/trade patterns

The potential for AI in aviation

Advancing sustainability with SAF and carbon removals

How aviation and tourism can work better together, and The prospects for air cargo

A program highlight will be the fifth edition of the

IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards. These awards recognize organizations and individuals who are making a leadership contribution to the

25by2025

initiative to improve the gender balance in aviation.

The benefits of global connectivity is a topic that will underpin the entire program.

·





Globally aviation directly employs 3 million people and is a key enabling part of the travel and tourism value chain which supports some 320 million jobs and accounts for about 10% of all economic activity. Moreover, air cargo delivers $8.3 trillion of trade annually-some 35% of total trade.





·





For Dubai, Oxford Economics estimates that aviation contributed 27% to Dubai's GDP and supported $37 billion in gross value added in 2023. This is projected to increase to $53 billion dollars in 2030, in line with Dubai's growth.





·





Aviation contributes to achieving 15 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).