Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Simple And Convenient Tool For Quickly Installing Grease Fittings

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Roy B. of Prince George, B.C. is the creator of the Grease Fitting Installation Tool, a simple tool to easily install grease fittings without worrying about dropping them. The device offers a single tool for the most common sizes of grease fittings to maximize convenience during installation and removal. The device can function as a metric and SAE tool to combine the two most common fittings sizes into one tool. The device allows users to quickly remove and install grease fittings with minimal effort required, offering a way to access fittings in hard to reach areas. Ease of installation can be completed for locations with a protective ring or recessed installation points. Overall, the tool saves considerable time and effort when installing and removing grease fittings.Grease fittings are commonly found in various industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and more. Specialized devices like the Grease Fitting Installation Tool are essential for maintaining machinery and equipment by ensuring proper lubrication. Different tools like digital grease metering tools, automatic lubrication systems, grease fitting caps and covers, and specialized grease types can be used together for successfully installing and removing grease fittings; however, these items may still not be simple or convenient enough to quickly install grease fittings.Regardless, the market for these tools is driven by the ongoing need for equipment maintenance and lubrication in various industries. Proper lubrication helps extend the life of machinery, reduces friction, prevents wear and tear, and improves overall equipment performance. The Grease Fitting Installation Tool innovates on current products and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer's product line.Roy was issued Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Grease Fitting Installation Tool product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Grease Fitting Installation Tool can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

