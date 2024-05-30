Czech FM: Ukraine Should Be Able To Defend Itself With Strikes Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic does not see a problem with Ukraine defending itself against the aggressor and, if necessary, striking at Russian territory.

Czech Foreign Jan Lipavsky told reporters before a meeting of foreign ministers in Prague, Ukrinform reports citing Prague International .

According to the Czech minister, the most important topic of the talks will be finding agreement on NATO's actions to support Ukraine.

Speaking in the Senate at a public debate dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Alliance, Lipavsky noted that Russia is constantly waging a hybrid war, using hacker attacks, propaganda and espionage under diplomatic cover. According to the Czech Foreign Minister, Russia is "wreaking havoc" and only a strong NATO can be the antidote.

Czech FM: Every NATO step to support Ukraine will help contain Russia

Lipavsky also called for "abandoning the Western rhetoric of fear of escalation". "Russia has crossed all possible red lines and is acting without restrictions. After the inauguration, Putin feels stronger," the Czech minister said. According to him, NATO should pursue a more confident strategy against Russian aggression.

Lipavsky reiterated his earlier statement that Ukraine should be able to defend itself against aggression directed against it on the territory of Russia . He also called for mobilising resources and increasing the capacity of the defence industry and for supporting Ukraine in protecting its airspace.

As reported, on 30 May, a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of NATO allies will begin in Prague, focusing on preparations for the Washington Summit and continuing measures to support Ukraine.