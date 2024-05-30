Ukrainian Intel: Four Russian Boats Were Hit In Overnight Naval Drone Attack In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has clarified that four Russian Tunets-class boats were hit in an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack in Crimea, and two of them were destroyed.

The military intelligence agency announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the update, as a result of a mission of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Group 13 special operations unit destroyed two enemy KS-701 Tunets-class boats in Crimea and damaged two more vessels of the same type," the post reads.

Ukraine's intelligence said the occupiers used the vessels for logistics and patrolling the water area near the temporarily occupied peninsula.

HUR earlier reported the destruction of two Russian KS-701 Tunets-class boats in Crimea.