King Hussein Cancer Foundation Launches Anti-Smoking Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The King Hussein Cancer Foundation initiated the "Don't be fooled...it's all the same" campaign, aimed at galvanizing society to combat all forms of smoking.In a statement released on Thursday, the Foundation underscored that the campaign, coinciding with World No Tobacco Day on May 31, primarily targets youth, highlighting that 8 out of every 10 lung cancer cases are directly attributable to smoking.Carrying the hashtag #World_No_Smoking_Day, the campaign delivers messages emphasizing the perils associated with both traditional smoking and electronic cigarettes, which contain varying concentrations of nicotine and foster addiction.Encouraging young people to shun products detrimental to overall health, particularly the respiratory system, is a central theme of the campaign.Nisreen Qatamesh, Director General of the Foundation, elucidated that the campaign aims to spotlight all smoking alternatives posing health risks, advocating for concerted efforts to curb the proliferation of smoking, especially among the youth, who symbolize the nation's future.She emphasized that enforcing regulations is a collective duty necessitating collaboration across educational, healthcare, and media spheres to forge a smoke-free environment.Qatamesh reiterated the Foundation's commitment to providing comprehensive support to individuals striving to quit smoking through its array of awareness and treatment initiatives. Interested individuals can access information about smoking cessation clinic locations by contacting the Foundation at 065500055.