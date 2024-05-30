Al-Hussein Technical University, Partners Conclude Innovative Vocational Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) -- The Al-Hussein Technical University, in collaboration with the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Electrical Training Center of the National Electric Power Company, has successfully concluded a groundbreaking vocational training program aimed at enhancing expertise in electrical systems.This initiative, spanning eight months, received generous funding from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and attracted the participation of 17 students enrolled in electrical and energy engineering programs at Al-Hussein Technical University.The primary goal of the program was to furnish budding professionals with the practical skills necessary for a seamless transition from academia to the workforce. It sought to complement traditional classroom learning with hands-on training, thereby ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the demands of the energy sector.The program's structure was twofold, comprising a rigorous three-month technical education phase followed by a five-month practical rotation at various National Electricity Company facilities. This blend of theoretical instruction and real-world experience ensured participants acquired not only theoretical knowledge but also practical insights crucial for success in the field.The program's culmination was marked by a prestigious closing ceremony attended by notable dignitaries, including Gretchen Biery, Head of the Eastern Mediterranean Region at EBRD; Swiss Ambassador to Jordan Emilija Georgieva; General Director of the National Electricity Company Amjad Rawashdeh; President of Al-Hussein Technical University Ismail Henti; and Vice President of Al-Hussein Technical University Lutfi Sharif.Henti emphasized the significance of such collaborative endeavors in bolstering the employability of Jordanian youth, stating, "This program epitomizes our commitment to bridging the gap between academic theory and practical application. We commend our students for their dedication and extend sincere gratitude to our partners for their unwavering support."Highlighting the importance of aligning academic curricula with industry demands, Hanti affirmed the National Electricity Company's willingness to further collaborate with Jordanian academic institutions to facilitate seamless transitions from education to employment.This initiative aligns with EBRD's broader strategy for Jordan, which aims to foster economic inclusivity through vocational training and expand opportunities for women and youth. It also advances the goals outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed between EBRD and Al-Hussein Technical University in 2022, focusing on enhancing access to skills, particularly in STEM fields.Under the guidance of EBRD's technical assistance, Al-Hussein Technical University and the Electrical Training Center of the National Electric Power Company have secured prestigious accreditations, including the German AHK accreditation, with efforts underway to obtain ISO 21001 accreditation, further enhancing the quality and credibility of the training provided.Al-Hussein Technical University, a leading educational institution supported by the Crown Prince Foundation, remains committed to bridging the gap between theory and practice in engineering and technology. It prioritizes skill development, innovation promotion, and aligning educational outcomes with the needs of the local and global job markets.Additionally, the university contributes to the local community by offering free training programs for Jordanian university students seeking employment opportunities.EBRD, an esteemed international financial institution, operates across more than 30 countries, supporting projects aimed at fostering market economies and promoting entrepreneurship.The National Electricity Company plays a vital role in Jordan's energy landscape, overseeing the construction, operation, and maintenance of electrical networks and facilitating energy exchange with neighboring countries.Its responsibilities include network planning, energy procurement, distribution, and coordination of energy exchange operations, ensuring the reliability and efficiency of Jordan's energy infrastructure.