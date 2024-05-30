RMA Hired By Downtown Kissimmee CRA For Branding & Marketing Strategy

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The award-winning economic development firm, RMA (), is proud to have been selected by the Downtown Kissimmee CRA (DKCRA) to create a Branding and Marketing Strategy for the district, which also includes the Historic Downtown Kissimmee area. RMA boasts a proven track record of success, having revitalized numerous cities and CRA districts across Florida. The firm's effective approach combines visionary planning with targeted marketing and branding initiatives, attracting significant private investment, and fostering economic growth.







Image caption: Downtown Kissimmee CRA District.

“The RMA team is honored to be working with the Downtown Kissimmee CRA to develop a brand strategy that will honor Kissimmee's rich history while embracing the diversity seen within the city today,” said Sharon McCormick, RMA's Business Attraction & Marketing Director.“We are looking forward to getting to know the residents and businesses owners so we can develop a clear and authentic brand, reflecting this growing business and family-friendly area.”

For this highly visible and important project, RMA has partnered with internationally recognized Todd Mayfield of Avia Design Group. Mayfield has over 35 years of experience in visual communications including wayfinding, brand development, advertising and print graphics. He has earned numerous awards for design excellence and profound respect among his constituents. He also serves on the Expert Panel of the European-based Placebrand Observer.

During the next few weeks, the RMA team will be conducting public engagement meetings to enhance insight into the area's distinctive attributes and character. Follow-up meetings along with online surveys will also be scheduled to continue engagement as the branding process advances.

The purpose of this branding strategy is to differentiate the DKCRA area as a unique destination location offering a variety of activities including local shopping and dining, government affairs, recreation and leisure activities, and more. The new brand will be used in future marketing and advertising campaigns.

The goal for the project is to create easily recognizable collateral materials including a logo, color palette, fonts, design elements along with a memorable tagline. These elements will be used to help market the Historic Downtown Kissimmee and Downtown Kissimmee CRA to future developers, residents, visitors, and businesses.

RMA's multi-layered approach will involve:

In-depth market analysis : Understanding the target audience, competitor landscape, and unique selling points of Downtown Kissimmee.

Strategic brand development : Creating a compelling brand identity that reflects Downtown Kissimmee's character and resonates with potential investors, residents, and visitors.

Targeted marketing plan : Developing a comprehensive marketing strategy that utilizes various channels to reach target audiences and generate excitement about Downtown Kissimmee.

About RMA:

Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment,“Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around.”

About Downtown Kissimmee CRA:

The City of Kissimmee established the Downtown Kissimmee Community Redevelopment Agency (DKCRA) in 1991 with a mission to restore, retain and redevelop Kissimmee as the heart of the community. The vision of DKCRA is to create activity, increase pedestrian traffic, promote events and connect lakefront visitors to the business districts, restaurants, and government offices. The area the DKCRA serves is in one of the fastest growing areas in Central Florida. From cattle ranches, renown bass lakes, the Historic District, revitalized Downtown, and development opportunities, to the newly redeveloped beautiful Lakefront Park, Kissimmee is a unique treasure for residents and tourists alike.

