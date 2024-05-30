China announces export restrictions on aviation, space-related technology

(MENAFN) On Thursday, China's Ministry of Commerce announced new restrictions on the export of and space-related equipment and technology, effective from July 1. According to a statement on the ministry's website, these measures are intended to protect national security and interests, as well as to comply with international obligations such as the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. The new regulations stipulate that specified items will now require export licenses.



The announcement, jointly issued by the General Administration of Customs of China and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, detailed that these controls would encompass aircraft engines, aerospace equipment, and components related to engine manufacturing. Additionally, the restrictions will cover software, technology, and various tools, molds, and fixtures used to produce specific materials like the "superplastics" linked to titanium, aluminum, and their alloys.



This move aligns with actions taken by both Beijing and Washington to restrict exports of products, technology, and equipment deemed critical to national security. In response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its territory, China has imposed sanctions on certain U.S. airlines and defense industries.



The new export controls will also extend to technologies used in the development, manufacturing, and utilization of related equipment, including design specifications, production processes, standards, and simulation data, as stated by the Ministry of Commerce. While the overall impact of these restrictions remains uncertain, it is noteworthy that China exports various engine parts and components for aircraft and space rockets, highlighting the potential significance of this regulatory shift on global supply chains.

