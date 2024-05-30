For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Sunita Rajwar, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming fourth season of her hit streaming show 'Gullak', has shared insights on her friendship with her fellow actress from the show, Geetanjali Kulkarni.

Sunita shared that she and Geetanjali have known each other since their time at the National School of Drama in Delhi.

Reflecting on the friendship, Sunita said: "Working with Geetanjali is like coming home. Our friendship dates back to our days at the National School of Drama, where Geetanjali was a year senior to me. She has always been someone I looked up to, not just for her incredible talent, but for her generous spirit."

Talking about how their friendship has evolved from the first season of the show to the fourth season, the actress said: "Over the four seasons of 'Gullak' this bond has transformed from just friendship, and she has now become extended family. We laugh, we discuss, we debate, and most importantly, we support each other through every scene and every challenge."

Sunita said that the trust that they have built is invaluable, and it shows in their performances. The on-screen chemistry that viewers love reflects the genuine affection and appreciation we share on and off-screen.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to not only work with such a brilliant actor but to call her my friend and family," she added.

'Gullak' season 4 is set to drop on Sony LIV on June 7.