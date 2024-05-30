SHRM MENA to Host Inaugural SHRM GCC HR Summit24 at Palazzo Versace Dubai

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) SHRM MENA is thrilled to announce the SHRM GCC HR Summit24, a groundbreaking event set to take place on June 5-6, 2024, at the iconic Palazzo Versace Dubai.

This premier summit marks a significant milestone in the region, dedicated to addressing the rapidly evolving HR landscape and the pivotal role of innovation and technology in shaping the future of work. As a trusted partner in driving business excellence, SHRM MENA is committed to supporting organizations across the region by providing tailored resources and programs that address contemporary HR challenges. Embrace the future of work by incorporating revolutionary WorkTech tools and ensuring your workforce is ready for what lies ahead.

The SHRM GCC HR Summit24 exemplifies this commitment, offering SHRM programs in Arabic and introducing a new course on Generative AI.

Future Fusion HR: Embracing the WorkTech Revolution

Under the theme "Future Fusion HR," the summit will emphasize the critical need for HR professionals to integrate technology and adopt forward-thinking strategies. Over two days, more than 25 thought leaders will share their expertise with 200+ exclusive, pre-registered attendees, providing insights on how technology is reshaping workplaces.

Key Highlights of SHRM GCC HR Summit24

Inspiring Keynotes: Gain insights from renowned HR experts and business leaders on topics such as AI, talent management, and organizational development.

Engaging Workshops: Participate in hands-on workshops designed to equip attendees with practical tools to tackle everyday HR challenges.

Networking Opportunities: Grow Peer to Peer Connections and Network. Connect with over 200+ HR professionals from the MENA region, fostering valuable professional relationships.

Innovative Exhibitions: Access to Workplace Best Practices through Innovative Formats.

Explore the latest HR technologies and services showcased by leading industry providers.

#SHRMGCCSummit: Shaping the Future of Work

The SHRM GCC HR Summit24 offers a unique platform to explore the future of work and learn how to leverage cutting-edge WorkTech tools to prepare your workforce for emerging trends. Attendees will engage in focused discussions on key topics such as Talent Acquisition and Management, Change Management Strategies, Building a Strong Organizational Culture, The Impact of AI on HR Practices, and Leadership Development. Exclusive masterclasses by Hogan Assessments will provide deep insights into talent assessment and leadership development.

Renowned Speakers to Ignite Your HR Vision

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and industry leaders, academicians and thought leaders including Mark C. Thompson: A globally recognized authority on Leadership, Change Management, Innovation, and Sales Growth. Ben Renshaw: A leading authority in leadership, renowned Speaker, Executive Coach, and Author.

Dr. Fermin Diez: An expert in Total Rewards, HR Analytics, and more. Dr. Morne Mostert: International Executive Advisor on Leadership Strategy and Strategic Foresight. Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane: Dubai Government Advisor, US ISO Delegate, and expert in Digital Transformation. Farzaneh Majed: CEO & Managing Partner of Transform Alliance, a leading ROI Institute Partner. Simon Alexander Ong: Award-winning international speaker, executive coach, and author specializing in energy management for enhanced productivity and well-being. Ricardo Cabete: Renowned keynote speaker trusted by global brands to boost employee engagement.

SHRM has taken HR to the next level, #SHRMGCCSummit will aid you to navigate the future with knowledge and confidence.





