Noteburner Deezer Music Converter Newly Released

NoteBurner Inc., a professional streaming audio & video downloading provider, recently added a newly developed music converter - Deezer music Converter, letting all Deezer Premium users convert Deezer music songs to open-source music format with HiFi Audio quality. That said, NoteBurner's latest addition to Deezer music Downloader empowers 'Deezer Premium listeners' to get more freedom on their favorite playlists.



Google search yields plenty of Deezer music converters, but most of them can't retain the original sound quality, while NoteBurner can retain the HiFi Audio quality. Meanwhile, NoteBurner Deezer Music Converter supports Windows 11/10/8/7 system and macOS 10.15-14. With NoteBurner, every converted Deezer track can be transferred to any desired device. Next, we will have a brief introduction to this new roll-out of Deezer Music Converter.



Setting it apart from other Deezer downloaders on the market, NoteBurner Deezer Music Converter follows a user-friendly interface, the same as other on-sale music converters within its website. Through consistently improving, the interface of all NoteBurner programs is simpler, neater, and more vivid than usual. Even a computer beginner could easily download Deezer playlists with NoteBurner. In addition, NoteBurner supports users to add music right directly through the Deezer web player, which is convenient to use.



The following will go over the fundamental features of this released program: Convert Deezer Music to plain music formats, including MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, AIFF, and ALAC. After converting Deezer streams via NoteBurner, all Deezer playlists are supported to import to a USB drive, car player, TV set, MP3 player, or more desired equipment.



Some may be bewildered about the output audio quality on this new Deezer playlist downloader. Here's the answer - With an outstanding audio recording technology and algorithm, NoteBurner supports retaining 100% original sound quality even for the Deezer HiFi streams.



By grabbing it straight from the Deezer server, NoteBurner downloads music at a faster 10X speed. In one instant, the whole Deezer music playlist will be downloaded. Additionally, ID3 tags including track number, artist, album, title, and artwork are retained in converted Deezer music tracks.



With the built-in toolbox on this new program, users can also convert the local music files to MP3/M4A/FLAC/WAV/OGG/AIFF format, by simply going to "Tools > Format Converter". All users are allowed to go for this Format Converter for totally free. Besides, NoteBurner makes it easy to burn music to CD, including both converted Deezer music and local music, customize ID3 Tags, and convert local AA/AAX audiobooks.



In short, NoteBurner Deezer Music Converter is an easy yet powerful audio downloader, specially designed to download any songs from Deezer Music to MP3, AAC, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, ALAC format at 10X speed with HiFi audio quality. See highlights below:







Features of Deezer YouTube Music Converter:

Download Deezer Music songs/playlists/albums to PC;

Convert Deezer Music songs to plain MP3/AAC/WAV/FLAC/AIFF/ALAC format;

10X faster conversion speed;

Preserve HiFi audio quality after conversion;

Keep ID3 tags information & lyric files;

Free Toolbox of "Format Converter", "ID3 Tags Editor", "Burn CD".







About NoteBurner Inc.

NoteBurner Inc. is an excellent multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the best audio & video converter, as well as professional customer service. Its flagship music & video programs include Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, Amazon Music Recorder, Music One, Tidal Music Converter, YouTube Music Converter, Deezer Music Converter, Line Music Converter, Netflix Video Downloader, and Amazon Video Downloader to customers throughout the world. As a reliable multimedia recorder provider, NoteBurner will keep in line with the principle of pursuit of excellence and customer first as usual.



