Mint Primer Into The 50S: Why Heatwaves Are Hotter & Longer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At 2.30pm on Wednesday, the NCR's temperature hit a shocking 52.3 degrees Celsius, its hottest day ever, according to a screenshot taken by Mint. Earth sciences minister Kiren Rijuju later said this was“not official yet” and described such a high temperature as“very unlikely” while asking the weather office to verify the report. Nonetheless, extreme hot weather is increasing both in duration and intensity. Mint takes a look at heatwaves, what causes them and how prepared we are to deal with this weather event.
