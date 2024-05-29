PM Modi Writes Letter To First-Time Voters In Kashi, Asks Them To Vote

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to the first-time voters of Varanasi, has appealed to them to cast their votes in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election scheduled on June 1.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are delivering Prime Minister Modi's letter, along with a felicitation note, to the first-time voters in each locality of Varanasi.

Varanasi has 31,538 first-time voters.

"Greetings to you, as Pradhan Sevak of Bharat and your Parliamentarian, today, I am writing to you with full pride and confidence. You are going to exercise your right to vote for the first time in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. I congratulate you. This opportunity to participate in the democratic process is a privilege which will witness your participation in nation-building because democracy is not only a form of governance but also the 'adharshila' (cornerstone) of our Independence," said the letter by Prime Minister Modi to first-time voters.

He further writes, "You are a witness as to how Varanasi has touched new heights of development in the last 10 years."

Kashi region BJP's OBC Morcha Vice-President Somnath Vishwakarma, along with his team, is distributing the letters.

The Prime Minister also sent a felicitation note to the first-time voters which is also being distributed, said Vishwakarma.