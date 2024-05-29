Qatar Participates In Meetings Of Arab Information Ministers Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Media Corporation (QMC), participated in the meetings of the Arab Information Ministers Council in its 54th regular session, which was held over three days in Bahrain.

Qatar's delegation to the meetings was headed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Thani Al-Thani, Acting Head of the International Cooperation Office at the Qatar Media Corporation.

The meetings discussed ways to enhance joint media work and its role in supporting just Arab causes, most notably the Palestinian issue, in addition to a number of media issues at the Arab level.

The QMC participated in the meeting of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media last Monday, headed by the Chairperson of the Permanent Committee and Media Advisor to the Corporation HE Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan.

It also participated on Tuesday in the 19th regular session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers Council.