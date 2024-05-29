Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 30 - June 1, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From Jazz concerts and Beethoven symphonies to marathons and shopping events, the last weekend for the month of May is packed with interesting events.

Here's a list of fun and exciting activities you can enjoy doing this weekend in and around Doha.

Master class: Leading in Times of Paradoxes May 29, 2024.

6pm to 8pm

HEC Paris in Qatar, Msheireb Downtown (2nd floor)

This leadership session, led by Tomas Farchi, Professor of Organizational Behavior at HEC Paris in Qatar, will help participants explore some of the enduring paradoxes that leaders face and learn how to navigate them.

Learn how to structure your thinking and effectively reconcile dilemmas at work, find effective responses to seemingly contradictory agendas, improving emotional resilience and resilience for better communication amidst challenges.

“Spring of Jazz” with Birckhead May 30-31, 2024.

8pm

Drama Theatre, Katara

First known as Jazz Ambassadors, then Rhythm Road, and now American Music Abroad, AMA is the United States' flagship music exchange program that reaches audiences in more than 30 countries each year.

Over 110 AMA bands have traveled to more than 130 countries around the world, including Qatar, since 2012.

BIRCKHEAD is a jazz quartet, led by woodwind artist and composer Brent Birckhead. D.C.'s jazz heritage and perform a diverse repertoire that spans traditional jazz to contemporary grooves.



Beethoven's 6th and 7th Symphonies June 1, 2024

7:30pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Center

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of classical music as the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Elias Grandy, presents a captivating programme featuring two of Beethoven's timeless symphonies.

Delight in the serene beauty of Symphony No. 6 in F Major, known as the "Pastoral Symphony," before reveling in the dynamic rhythms and stirring melodies of Symphony No. 7 in A Major.

DJ Camelphat Concert

May 31, 2024

6pm-12midnight

Garden of Doha Golf Club

Mayfair Presents the Grammy nominated and triple platinum-selling artists.

Camelphat have firmly established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the world and now you can see them live and in the flesh on Friday 31 May, 2024.

Katara Dash Race June 1, 2024

4:30pm onwards

Katara Hills (next to the paddle courts)

Join the Katara Dash race, which will push your limits and increase your excitement!

Put on your sports shoes, gather with your friends, and get ready on the designated running track.

Participants will be able to choose distances that suit their athletic abilities, either 2.5K or 5K.

Project Qatar 2024 On until May 30, 2024

From 1pm to 9pm

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC)

Reaching its 20th edition in 2024, Project Qatar stands as the premier and most impactful construction trade exhibition in Qatar, making it your ideal gateway to the Qatari construction market, and providing an essential partnership for businesses seeking to unlock opportunities at every stage of the construction lifecycle.

The event has consistently attracted a wide range of exhibitors from various sectors, including building materials, construction equipment, MEP services, and architectural design.

It has also served as a platform for government bodies to showcase their infrastructure development plans and initiatives, providing a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest industry trends, regulations, and policies.

Qatar Outlet 2024 Until May 1, 2024

10am to 10pm on Thursday

3pm to 10pm on Friday

Doha Exhibition & Convention Center

This event is a five-day shopping festival that brings together world-renowned International and local brands under one roof, offering shoppers a unique shopping experience with exciting discounts, bundle offers, and promotions.

Harb Al Saad wedding fair 2024. Until June 1, 2024

Qatar National Convention Center

This event will take place on a surface area of 500 square meters at Qatar's most famous venue, Qatar National Convention Center.

With over 145 exhibitors, the best specialists and professionals in the wedding industry will be delivered to the local community.

The 5-day yearly event will cover all aspects of the bridal industry. From bridal gowns to evening gowns, designer dresses, beauty & Spa, Perfumery, bakhour, wedding preparation, and much more.

The event will feature fashion show performances by international designers. The bride and groom to be can find inspiration, fresh ideas from reputable professionals to plan the wedding of their dreams. A unique opportunity not to be missed.

Salwa Beach Fest May 31, 2024

10am onwards.

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

Escape the city and join the fun at Salwa Beach Fest.

Salwa Beach Fest returns with a selection of food and drinks, kid's activities including games, face painting, bouncy castle, arts and crafts and access to the pool and beach.

The food stalls will start at 12pm.

“At the Garden of O'Keeffe” Exhibition Starting from June 1, 2024.

1:30 pm – 7pm

The Fire Station Annex (above café 999)

IAID, in collaboration with the Fire Station "Artists in Residence", will hold the IAID Student Artists Exhibition 2024 titled "At the Garden of O'Keeffe."

This exhibition, showcasing 55 student artworks inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe.

Featuring pieces from IAID's Visual and Studio Arts course, the exhibition captures O'Keeffe's distinctive style through vibrant floral compositions and abstract landscapes.

Rhythm and Hues Workshop June 1, 2024

11am - 1pm

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

This event aims to educate the public about the translation of music into visual art and vice versa.

Through music, painting surfaces, and conversation, we will explore artists who found inspiration in music for their work, as well as composers who infused emotion into symphonies and operas.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to create their own piece of Abstract Expressionist art.

Tales in Clay: Exploring Narratives Through Ceramics Workshop (Ladies only)



June 1, 2024.

3pm - 6pm

Liwan Design Studios & Labs

Join Liwan's clay lab resident Noora Almelhim for a unique experience where clay becomes a canvas for storytelling, with a focus on the Palestinian cause.

During this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to explore short stories from Liwan's Archive Library, and through hands-on activities, they will learn about different pottery techniques such as sculpture and shaping.

Kuffic Calligraphy Decoration: Children's Workshop June 1, 2024

11am - 1pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Take your children to learn to illustrate and decorate Kufic calligraphy inspired by the Museum of Islamic Art gallery.

Through the workshop, children aged 8 to 11 years old will learn how to draw Kufic calligraphy and decorate it with floral motifs inspired by the antiques in the exhibition halls of the museum.

