Algiers, Beijing Agree On Concerted Efforts At UNSC Over Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 29 (KUNA) -- Algeria and China agreed on Wednesday to work together at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to support the Palestinian cause by means of obliging the occupying power to halt its aggression on Rafah immediately.

This came during talks held between Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

During the meeting, both ministers underlined the need to promote coordination between Algerian and Chinese delegations at the UNSC to throw much weight behind the Palestinian people's inalienable rights, it said.

The talks focused on various questions and matters that concern both sides for the time being, mainly the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Algiers announced earlier in the day that it would present a draft resolution to the UNSC, compelling the occupying power to stop its military attacks on Rafah immediately. (end)

