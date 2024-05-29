Paris Olympics Will Be Played On The World’S First Carbon-Zero Hockey Turf

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne (Switzerland), May 29 (IANS) The hockey competition at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games will have something unique about it -- the matches will be played on the world's first carbon-zero hockey turf which is setting new standards for sustainability in sports surfaces.

The carbon-zero turf being used in Paris is made from 80% sugarcane and manufactured using green electricity, thus having a lesser impact on the environment. It also requires less water to irrigate it before every match.

Besides being a thrilling showcase of skill, strategy, and athleticism, with the best teams from around the globe competing at the highest level, the hockey competition at the XXXIII Olympiad aims to leave a lasting legacy not just in sporting achievements but also in advancing environmental consciousness within the realm of global sporting events.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has made a strict commitment to make hockey a globally sustainable sport and Paris 2024 will represent another step taken towards achieving that goal. The initial steps were taken with a steady reduction in water usage, showcased by the turf used at the Olympic Games in Tokyo requiring 39% less water for optimal performance than the turf used in Rio only four years earlier.

At the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the boundaries will be pushed further, as hockey will be played on the innovative 'Poligras Paris GT zero' hockey turf, which is setting new standards for sustainability in sports surfaces.

Developed by Sport Group and installed in Paris by Polytan, this advanced turf is the world's first carbon-zero hockey turf, aligning with the Paris 2024 Games' commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the FIH informed in a release on Wednesday.

Carbon-zero Poligras Paris GT zero is made from 80% sugarcane and manufactured using green electricity. The production process emphasizes low emissions and energy efficiency, ensuring that the turf's lifecycle-from creation to disposal-adheres to the highest environmental standards, the FIH release said.

This eco-friendly turf doesn't compromise on performance. Athletes can expect the same high-quality playability, ball speed, and consistency that Poligras surfaces are known for, which have been trusted at 8 Olympic Games and many World Cups. The Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey will aim to showcase that sustainability and top-tier athletic performance can go hand-in-hand.

Moreover, 'Poligras Paris GT zero' is designed to conserve water. It requires significantly less irrigation than traditional synthetic turfs, aligning with global efforts to preserve water resources, particularly relevant as the world grapples with water scarcity issues.

The introduction of Polytan's 'Poligras Paris GT zero' at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 marks a significant advancement in sustainable hockey technology. By utilising renewable resources and focusing on environmental impact, this new turf not only supports elite athletic performance but also sets a precedent for future hockey events to prioritise sustainability, which has long been an aim for the FIH.