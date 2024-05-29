Heatwave Alert In India Till May 31, Monsoon To Hit Kerala Soon. Check Full Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi till May 31. The IMD has also predicted rainfall for various states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, West Bengal, Sikkim, and others, till May 31 its latest bulletin, the weather office said,“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions most likely to continue over plains of Northwest India, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, etc. for the next three days.”Heatwave predictions- On May 29, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in many parts of Rajasthan, in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and isolated parts of West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, with a gradual reduction thereafter.- Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, on May 29 and May 30; Chhattisgarh from May 29 to May 30; East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu division on May 29, 2024.

- Warm night conditions in isolated pockets will likely prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from May 29 to May 31, 2024.

Rainfall predictions- Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, and Sikkim from May 29 to May 31, 2024.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe from May 29 to May 31, Lakshadweep on May 29, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May

30 and May 31.

- Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Uttarakhand from May 29 to May 31; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on May 30 and May 31, 2024.

Monsoon predictions- The conditions will likely become favourable for the onset of monsoon in Kerala over the next three days.- The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September 2024) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India (>106% of LPA), normal over Northwest India (92-108% of LPA) and below normal over Northeast India (<94% of LPA).- Normal rainfall (92-108% of LPA) is most likely over the country during June 2024.



