Cyclone Remal Batters Mizoram: 27 Lives Lost In Aizawl CM Lalduhoma Allocates ₹15 Cr For State Relief Fund

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The state government has announced that Cyclone Remal has killed 27 people in various areas, including Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng, within the state capital, Aizawl to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram,“27 bodies have been found so far as search and rescue operations continue, with State Disaster Response Force personnel teaming up with Melthum Local Council and YMA.”As reported by PTI, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) allocation of ₹15 crore and extended ₹4 lakh as ex-gratia for the deceased, alongside DM&R Minister K Sapdanga, will provide ₹2 lakh to the families of the deceased in Hlimen, with the remainder to be disbursed later, following SDRF guidelines. Both officials, accompanied by government representatives, were present at Melthum to assess the situation firsthand Read: Imphal inundated, landslides and flashfloods in Meghalaya, Orange alert in Tripura: Aftermath of Cyclone RemalPower and Electricity (P&E) and Public Health Engineering (PHE) departments have issued notices stating that electricity and water supply will be stifled until further notice as landslides and floods have damaged electric lines and water pumps to reports from Mizoram DIPR, the cyclone's toll stands at 14 fatalities in Melthum, 4 in Hlimen, 3 in Salem, 2 each in Falkawn and Aibawk, and 1 each in Lungsei and Kelsih areas within Aizawl district. As of 7 pm on May 28, the search and rescue operations have been revised, ANI reported cyclone crossed Bangladesh and caused a deep depression. It is now crossing Meghalaya's Shillong and Jowai regions and gradually weakening Chief Minister, Dr Manik Saha, is trying to ensure that people get all sorts of help from the administration regional centre of the India Meteorological Department in Guwahati has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall across Mizoram on Wednesday Read: Cyclone Remal Highlights: 6 killed, 29,000 houses damaged in Bengal's coastal areasAdditionally, isolated areas in the hill state may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph speeds. In response to this weather advisory, the Mizoram government has instructed closing all offices and public sector units on Wednesday, except for those engaged in disaster management and essential services, the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner reported that over 50 families were relocated to safer locations. Their homes were inundated by the overflowing Tlawng river at Sairang village, approximately 21 km from Aizawl.

Furthermore, in the aftermath of cyclone 'Remal', around 150 houses have been demolished, numerous trees and electric poles uprooted, several roads blocked, and over 50 residential units submerged across Mizoram, leaving a path of destruction.(With inputs from agencies)

