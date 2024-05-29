RIMINIWELLNESS 2024: REVOLUTION AND INNOVATION IN THE WORLD OF STRENGTH TRAINING

(MENAFN- Italian exhibition

Group (IEGEXPO)) •Spotlight on how strength training is shaping longevity and well-being

•Presentation of innovation products and participation of bodybuilding icons

•Exciting competitions with internationally renowned athletes

and celebrities





Rimini, 27 May 2024 - RiminiWellness, the international event organized by Italian exhibition

Group dedicated to fitness, sport and well-being in movement, running at Rimini Expo Centre from 30 May to 2 June, is set to welcome hordes of enthusiasts and professionals. Among these, strength training aficionados. The upcoming edition promises a series of technological innovations from top drawer companies in the industry, elite champions and celebrities and a packed programme of competitions.



THE NEW SPRING OF STRENGTH TRAINING

Strength Training returns with even more punch, highlighting the benefits of a discipline that not only improves athletic performance, but also increases mobility, reactivity and contributes to maintaining an active and dynamic lifestyle, even in later years. More and more young people are rediscovering the virtues of strength training and bodybuilding, aware of its positive effects on general health, whereas companies are investing in innovation to develop increasingly advanced products suited to market needs.



BODYBUILDING, POWERLIFTING AND ENDURANCE: BREAKTHROUGHS IN THE WORLD OF STRENGTH

Panatta company, a historic fitness and bodybuilding brand, will be spearheading this edition. Featuring among the various areas dedicated to the company, Panatta Muscle Gym will give enthusiasts the opportunity to experiment with the Panatta FreeWeight machines in a spacious and dynamic environment. In addition, guests will have the unique opportunity to meet two world bodybuilding icons, Ronnie Coleman and Phil Heath, during an exclusive Meet&Greet.

Naturally, Technogym will be present again this year with a large stand and a gym area fully kitted out with its Pure and Biostrength generation machines, dedicated to strength training. Accessible for free training sessions, which can be booked through the Technogym app, the area will house a calendar of specific events to maximize participant experience.

Endurance is another flourishing aspect related to strength training. Matrix, besides being present in the main space, will collaborate with FIF by presenting the Matrix Treadmill Endurance with Premium Led console at the FIF Village, where the Run FIF Challenge will take place: 1000 m on the treadmill in the fastest possible time.

Another familiar face at RiminiWellness is AKUIS, an innovative reality in the field of fitness and wellness, which will present its new range of products for strength training: special guest Clemente Russo, entrepreneur in the fitness sector and two-time world heavyweight champion.

Making its debut at the show, Xenios USA introduces "VOLTRA I", the latest pioneering portable cable training machine developed by Beyond Power, a device that promises to revolutionise the approach to training, both for professional athletes and enthusiasts, combining the most advanced technology with innovation.

VISA Sport is here for its seventh year, this time as Partner Sport for the show of Champion Zahir Khudayarov, with the customized and reinforced version of the Power Rack which will be used by the champion to beat the Powerlifting record. Among the big names also Compex, world leader in the field of muscle stimulators useful for improving sports performance and the quality of recovery. Their space will showcase strength devices and performance improvement, with the collaboration of FIPE Italian Weightlifting Federation and a series of masterclasses organized with the Italian Triathlon Federation. Lastly, Project Invictus by InVictus gives visitors the chance to experience the energy of training sessions, led by the best experts in the field of powerlifting, natural bodybuilding and streetlifting.



RIMINIWELLNESS, THE BIGGEST COMPETITION STAGE

The Italian Element Sthenathlon Cup marks the return of the FIPE Italian Weightlifting Federation to RiminiWellness after seven years, with its own pavilion and the exciting first edition of the competition. With the Panatta Rimini Contest, organized by Fit Italy Show Promotion, amateur Italian athletes can show their stuff on a major stage, with prize money that promises to be the highest ever offered for an amateur competition. RiminiWellness will also be the setting for the quarter and semi-finals of Superfighter, a popular kickboxing tournament conceived and organized by Leone 1947, leader in combat sports products in Italy. The finalists will go on to compete at Oktagon Tsunami, the most prestigious event in the world of fighting scheduled in Rome on June 29, to compete for the champion belt. What’s more, the Leone 1947 Faraoni Challenge will feature famous Italian kickboxer and boxer, Mattia Faraoni. Powerlifting competitions organized by the staff of Parma Powerlifting Barbarians will include the Squat Race and the Deadlift Battle. On top of that, on Saturday 1 June, powerlifting legend Zahir Khudayarov will attempt to break the squat record of all weight classes, unbeaten since 2014. And last but not least, a magnificent stage set up by the International Sport Factory will host Mr & Miss AINBB, organized by the Federation of Natural Bodybuilding. This international event will see athletes from across Italy and beyond compete for the title, confirming their status as benchmarks in the world of natural bodybuilding.



FUNCTIONAL INTEGRATION IN SPORT TAKES THE FLOOR

Strength goes hand in hand with supplements. In this edition, Tsunami Nutrition returns, bringing celebrities such as Andrea Presti, Gianzcoach, Danny Lazzarin, as well as Rocco Siffredi, and transforming its stand into an entertainment hub for the entire duration of the event. Instead over at the Fitness Arena, 4+Nutrition will hold a talk on "The development of performance: preparation of mind and body through training, nutrition, integration and good recovery" with Giacomo Astrua, dietitian and nutritionist to professional athletes, founder of Noritura, Francesco Vaccariello, Head of Performance and athletic trainer as well as founder of Perform and Med & Sport, Daisy Osakue, Olympic Athlete and Italian Record Holder in Discus Throw, Oscar Reyes Martinez, Athlete of Team Italy FIPE, European and World Champion. And last but not least, the anticipated return of Enervit with its Protein Deal line including two new bars Crunchy&Creamy Double White and Vegan Choco Cake, its first 100% vegetable option. Added to these, a first time in Italy for two large brands such as Applied Nutrition with its line of ABE supplements dedicated to pre-workouts, and Biotech U.S.A, one of the largest and most dynamically growing food supplement producers in Europe specializing in muscle building products.



ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2024

Date: 30 May - 2 June 2024; type: international show; organizer: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 18th; open to: general public and operators; info:





