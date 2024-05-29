Politics With Michelle Grattan: Andrew Norton On The Albanese Government's Interventionist Policy To Cut Foreign Student Numbers

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Migration has become a major battleground between the government

and opposition. While they have different policies, each side is targeting foreign students in their plans for cuts in the intake.

The government

will apply caps, decided by the minister, on the numbers of foreign students for particular universities, with some concessions for those institutions investing in new student accommodation.

Andrew Norton, professor in the practice of higher education policy at the ANU, joined the podcast to dissect the policy.

He stresses how wide the minister's prerogative under the policy will be:

The universities' locations will be significant for their likely caps:

The government is also continuing a push to combat“ghost colleges”, which have presented challenges to governments' attempts to curb them:

The fee structure of universities, which was changed under Scott Morrison to increase costs for the humanities, hasn't been changed under Labor; Norton gives us a reason why:



