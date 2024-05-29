Security Alert In Thiruvananthapuram As PM Arrives On Thursday En Route To Kanyakumari

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) Security has been beefed up in and around the state capital city as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the international airport here on Thursday en route to Kanyakumari.

From Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, he will board a helicopter to reach Kanyakumari.

The Prime Minister will meditate for 48 hours at the Dhyan Mandapam -- the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated for three days. PM Modi will return on June 1 from here.

In view of the event, the Kerala Police are leaving nothing to chance and have started combing operations in and around the airport.

The distance of the rock memorial from the airport is around 92 km, of which around 40 km is in Kerala.

In 2019, he had visited Kedarnath. PM Modi had gone to Uttarakhand in 2019 (before the Lok Sabha results) and meditated at a cave.